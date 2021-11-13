13 Things Only UNN Students Can Relate To (Photos)

Update from SIGGY.ng

University of Nigeria (UNN), commonly referred to as UNN, is a federal university located in Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria. Founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe in 1955 and formally opened on 7 October 1960, the University of Nigeria has four campuses – Nsukka, Enugu and Ituku-Ozalla – located in Enugu State and one in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

The University of Nigeria (UNN) was the first full-fledged indigenous and first autonomous university in Nigeria, modelled upon the American educational system. It is the first land-grant university in Africa and one of the five elite universities in the country. The university has 15 Faculties and 102 academic departments. The University offers 82 undergraduate programs and 211 postgraduate programmes. The university celebrated its 60tth anniversary on October 2020.

These are lists of UNN-related matters that only Students from the institution will relate to :

1. Fight of the fittest during water scarcity :

2. How lawn tennis court looks like at few weeks to exam :

3. When a female student sees Akionu approaching her

4. Your network, as soon as you step into Abuja building. Just rest your case

5. How you felt when you first heard “Lions and Lionesses!”

6. When you were still eating at Chitis in 100 level and you didn’t know how far

7. Your expression, whenever you hear “Okpa Di Oku” :

8. When you go for night class at NSLT and you see people doing love instead of reading their books :

9. The queue for Mama Ebuka’s Yam and Beans.

10. How the Library look like during exam period

11. Spending 4 years at UNN but you still don’t know what SUB means

12. Parties every week at Kenan Lodge and Grace Manor

13. When they postpone GS and CEDR again

UNN Students in the house, which of them can you relate to?

For other students, which school do you want me to recreate this for? Leave your comments below

