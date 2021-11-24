158 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, on Wednesday, received another batch of 158 stranded Nigerians from Libya into the country.

The Returnees who were voluntarily assisted by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 5.47pm aboard Al Buraq Airline Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG from Libya.

The Returnees were received at the Cargo Wing of the Airport who had to pass through screening with Nigeria Immigration Services.

Their breakdown indicates 86 female adults, 6 female children and 13 female infants.

Others were 42 male adults with three medical cases, three female children and 21 male infants.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye, said they would be kept for the isolation period during which trainings and other medical examinations would be conducted on them.

The IOM has been assisting many Nigerians back to the country since 2012 in a special programmed sponsored by the European Union for young Nigerians who had intended travelling out of the country in search of greener pastures but got stranded in Libya.

Through the process, about 19,000 Nigerians have been returned till date.

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Nigeria Immigration Services, FAAN, Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies were on ground during the reception activities for the Returnees on arrival.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/breaking-another-batch-of-158-returnees-arrive-nigeria-from-libya/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...