The Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC, has arrested twenty (20) suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at three different locations in Calabar, Cross River state. While some were arrested at Parliamentary Extension, others were arrested at Ikot Ene Obong 8 miles and Ekorimim Housing Extension.
20 Suspected Yahoo Boys In EFCC’s Net In Uyo (Photo)
