2020 Edo Guber: EFCC Arraigns Man For Allegedly Duping APC Of ₦70m In Borno

2020 Edo Guber Polls: EFCC Arraigns Man for Allegedly Duping APC of N70m in Borno

The EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Command on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 arraigned one Tope Jimi Fagun before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a-two count charge of impersonation and obtaining N70, 000,000.00 (Seventy Million Naira) by false pretence.

The defendant allegedly presented himself as Pastor Ize Iyamu to one Alhaji Bukar Dalori and fraudulently induced him to deliver the said sum under the pretext that the money was meant to aid the All Progressives Congress 2020 gubernatorial election campaign in Edo State.

#fraud

#electoralfraud

#topejimifagun

#edo2020election

