2023: Dokpesi Leads PDP Delegates To Meet Lagos APC Group, Lagos4Lagos (Pix)

2023: Dokpesi Leads PDP Delegates To Meet APC Group

Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications, on Monday, visited the Lagos4Lagos movement, a group affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Lagos4Lagos, which has Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran — better known as Jandor — as its visioner, is a political group that “evolved from a non-governmental philanthropic organisation called Jandor Foundation focused on equipping indigent Lagosians with tools and support they need to fight poverty”.

The meeting with the PDP delegates was part of efforts to advocate a collaboration with Adediran on joining the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking during the visit, Dokpesi said Adediran influence in Lagos is commendable, adding that the right time has come for the desired change in Lagos state.

In his reaction, Adediran thanked the PDP delegates for believing in the ideology of the movement, adding that he would discuss with members of the movement and respond accordingly.

The development comes weeks after the Lagos4Lagos movement organised a parallel state congress in the Lagos APC, which led to the emergence of Sunday Ajayi as the chairman.

The political group had also condemned the leadership of the Lagos APC for adopting consensus as the option for electing ward executives.



https://www.thecable.ng/2023-dokpesi-leads-pdp-delegates-to-meet-apc-group/amp

