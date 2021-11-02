2023 Presidency: Arewa Youths Drum Support For Orji Uzor Kalu

Arewa Youths for Orji Uzor Kalu (AYOUK), a Northern Group has expressed support for Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, to become the next president of the country.

The group called Kalu the best presidential material in 2023 prevailing on the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to commence a process of adopting him as the sole candidate of the party.

Comrade Yakubu Arigu Muhammad, National Coordinator of the group; Abdulkadir Sadiq Muhammad, Ag. Secretary General; Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Organizing Secretary; Musa Yahaya Waziri, Director of Media & Publicity, in a statement said that Kalu’s managerial skill, experience and national appeal put him in the best position to rule Nigeria in 2023.

“This may sound odd in the eyes of Nigerians especially those nursing the intention to run for the number one seat in the land. Be that as it may, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s acceptability demonstrates the settled resolve of the youths in the 19 Northern states to support him succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Kalu is a result-oriented leader with a proven track record that can sustain and consolidate the gains recorded by the current administration.

“Kalu is the best bet for the APC in 2023. He is a presidential material with experience in the private sector; executive and legislative arms of government.

“It is imperative to state that, with Nigerians pushing for a President of South-East extraction, the stakeholders in APC need not look any further because the dutiful, and detribalised Orji Uzor Kalu is the right candidate for the party.

“His influence cuts across all the six-geopolitical zones in the country. Don’t forget he was the Chairman of Borno Water Board at the age of 25; Chairman of multinational companies and, a former Governor of Abia State.

“We are totally convinced that what Nigeria needs right now is a courageous and vibrant leader who is capable of managing a complex nation like Nigeria. That resourceful manager is Kalu,” the group said.



Source: https://politicsnigeria.com/2023-northern-youths-canvass-support-for-orji-kalu/

