209 New COVID-19 Cases, 486 Discharged And 1 Death On November 3
209 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Gombe-109
FCT-21
Rivers-21
Lagos-13
Bauchi-9
Ondo-9
Plateau-9
Enugu-7
Benue-5
Oyo-4
Ekiti-1
Ogun-1
212,359 confirmed
204,010 discharged
2,900 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️109 cases reported from Gombe state which includes backlog from Oct 16th (17), 17th (6), 19th (10), 20th ( 8 ), 21st(13), 22nd (19), 24th ( 8 ), 25th (5), 26th (3), 28th (13), November 1st (2), and 2nd (4)
▪️ 0 cases reported from Delta, Edo, Kaduna, and Osun States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
