209 New COVID-19 Cases, 486 Discharged And 1 Death On November 3

209 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Gombe-109

FCT-21

Rivers-21

Lagos-13

Bauchi-9

Ondo-9

Plateau-9

Enugu-7

Benue-5

Oyo-4

Ekiti-1

Ogun-1

212,359 confirmed

204,010 discharged

2,900 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️109 cases reported from Gombe state which includes backlog from Oct 16th (17), 17th (6), 19th (10), 20th ( 8 ), 21st(13), 22nd (19), 24th ( 8 ), 25th (5), 26th (3), 28th (13), November 1st (2), and 2nd (4)

▪️ 0 cases reported from Delta, Edo, Kaduna, and Osun States

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

