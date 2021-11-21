21-Storey Building Collapses In Ikoyi, Lagos. Many Trapped (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A 21-Storey building has collapsed in upmarket Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and most populous city.

The collapsed structure is on Gerard Road, Ikoyi. Reports say the building was under construction.

SOURCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RZNwwQxeCM

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: