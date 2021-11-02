2face’s Baby Mama, Pero Goes On A Date With Her Boyfriend (Video)

Pero, the babymama of musician 2Face Idibia has gone on a date with a mystery lover.

Recall that Pero and Annie, wife of 2Face were recently engaged in a messy public fight some weeks ago.

Annie had accused Pero of trying to snatch her husband from her.

However, she fired back by suing Annie for defamation.

In a new video posted on social media, Pero could be seen enjoying her meal with a mystery lover.

She added that she owes no one any explanation as she bragged that her lover was there with her.

