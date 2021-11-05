5 Killed, Many Injured In Gombe As Former & Present Governors’ Loyalists Clash (Pix)

Five killed, many injured in Goje, Gombe gov’s men rampage

A bloody clash between supporters of a former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, and the incumbent governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday reportedly led to the death of five persons, with several others injured.

It was learnt that a number of vehicles were also destroyed in the fracas.

Goje, who currently represents Gombe Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, alleged, in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Lilian Nworie, that trouble started when his convoy was attacked by the aide-de-camp to Yahaya.

Nworie said his principal was on his way to attend the wedding of his granddaughter, Fatima Musa, in Gombe town, on Friday when Yahaya’s men unleashed mayhem on his convoy.

“It is unfortunate that one life was lost and many cars vandalised, including the Senator’s vehicle. They smashed the windscreen.

“All efforts to make the governor’s aide-de-camp remove the blockade yielded no result as he insisted that he got instruction from above that the former governor should not be allowed into the town.”

But defending the governor, Gombe State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Julius Lepes, in turn, accused Goje of importing thugs into the state capital.

The commissioner alleged that Goje, “in his characteristic manner, decided to mobilise thugs from various LGAs armed to their teeth under the pretext of accompanying him from the airport into the state capital for reasons best known to him.”

The commissioner said, “Recall that during the last Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the same person sponsored some thugs that threw caution into the wind and went on the rampage, leading to loss of two lives.

“Also just last week at Deba in Yamaltu Deba LGA the same scenario played out at the instance of the senator.

“It is sad that Goje has not left his old ways and is bent on bringing back his brainchild (Kalare) to unleash mayhem and bug the peaceful atmosphere of Gombe State.

“Gombe State has been witnessing relative peace and harmony due largely to the determination and avowed commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in that direction.

“Therefore, the government would not stand by and watch desperate politicians unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens to the extent of getting people killed.

“Government will make sure that perpetrators of the unfortunate act, no matter how highly-placed, are brought to book.”

The Punch

Suspected thugs stopped Goje’s convoy at the scene of the attack. Photos: Sunday Aborisade

