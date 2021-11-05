5 Suspects Paraded For Theft And Destruction Of NPA Properties In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Five suspects were paraded on Wednesday, November 10 after been arrested over alleged theft and destruction of properties of the Eastern port in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital. HGS Media Plus gathered.

The suspects were paraded by Tami Peterside, the commissioner of police, Eastern Port command CP at the premises of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were said to have been operating in the port for several months before they were trailed and caught during an operation in Bua area of the State.

It was revealed that the stolen items was worth N20 million.

However, the suspects denied the allegation and claimed that they were on the waters ways for totally different reasons.

Recovered from the suspects were canoe, three gas cylinders, two spanners, rusted iron fillings and wheat.

The commissioner has said that the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a warning to other criminals.



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/11/11/5-suspects-paraded-for-theft-and-destruction-of-npa-properties-in-port-harcourt-photos/

