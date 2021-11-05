5 Things You Should know about New Twitter CEO,Parag Agrawal-Punch Newspaper

Punch Newspaper Nigeria shared Five Things You Should Know About Twitter’s New Chief, Parag Agrawal.

As Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey steps down from his position, the running of the business is now in the hands of Indian-American, Parag Agrawal.

Below are five things to know about the new Twitter CEO:

Before his current appointment, Agrawal was Twitter’s chief technical officer.

He joined the company in 2011.

He has served as the chief technology officer since October 2017, where he was responsible for the network’s technical strategy.

Before joining Twitter, he did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo.

Agrawal holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay.

