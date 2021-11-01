74 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Discharged And 1 Death On October 31

74 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Discharged And 1 Death On October 31

74 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Benue-49
Enugu-6
Osun-6
Kano-5
Oyo-4
FCT-2
Bayelsa-1
Ogun-1

211,961 confirmed
203,121 discharged
2,896 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️26 Discharged cases reported from Abia state is for October 30th 2021

▪️49 confirmed cases reported from Benue state for 29th October 2021 (backlog from APIN Laboratory)

▪️1 discharged case reported from Lagos state is for October 30th 202

▪️1 death reported from Lagos state for October 30th 2021

▪️6 confirmed cases reported from Enugu state for October 29th 2021

▪️7 states with zero cases reported:
Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Taraba and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

