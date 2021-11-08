The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja said on Saturday that eight suspects have been arrested over the abduction six University of Abuja staff and children.

The disclosure, made through a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Josephine Adeh, also noted that a deadly criminal hideouts was discovered in a forest around Gwagwalada Area Council.

While the police said the rescue operation was successful as all the abductees came out unhurt, they have also warned residents to be vigilant and security conscious.

The statement reads: “Following investigations and manhunt for the criminal elements involved in the abduction of staff of the University of Abuja at the University Staff Quarters, Giri, on 2nd November, 2021, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Military, the DSS and other security agencies in a joint operation, the early hours of Friday 5th November, 2021, successfully identified the hideout of the criminals located at Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT and rescued all abducted victims unhurt.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team, engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities.

“The CP enjoined residents particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, to be vigilant and provide the Police with useful information that can assist in apprehending the gang members still at large. However, efforts are being intensified to arrest fleeing members of the gang.

“All the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations.”



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-8-suspects-in-police-net-over-uniabuja-abduction/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...