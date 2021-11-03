A Charm Was Used To Tie Me Up For 30 Years – Reality Star, Chris Adah

Nigerian Reality TV Star, Chris Adah has taken to her social media page to advise her followers to protect themselves spiritually with the greatest power because there is evil in the land.

According to the “Ultimate Love” S1 guest, unbeknownst to her, she was tied up spiritually for 30 years by a man and the aim was for her not to get married.

Read the post she shared below ;

Things you cannot prove in court happen . Seen photos of people whose lives were placed on hold by a “fellow human being ” flying around the net. People, these things happen. But God shows up when it is time. I was tied for 30 years., a charm that started manifesting as I turned20… never to be married . Everywhere I go to , even at malls ,I get stopped by seers who mention the name of this so called man to me ,but I never believed. The day my husband proposed to me was the same day the I was called to be told that whom I had been warned of passed on . These things happen. Protect yourselves spiritually with the greatest power. There is evil in the land .



https://instagram.com/stories/chrisadahofficial/2698205333439080474?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

