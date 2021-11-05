A Tourism Visit To The Unilorin Dam, Ilorin, Kwara State (Pictures)

Kwara is blessed with a lots of tourist attraction areas, of which Unilorin Dam is one of them.

The Beautiful DAM is located right inside the University premises, before approaching the main university buildings.

The road to the DAM is accompanied with beautiful formation of trees and beautiful nature plants, a place where photographers always explore to get a wonderful shot for their clients.

As at the time of visit, the main entrance to the Dam is not a tarred road, but you can easily gain entrance by just following the path available.

Sighting the dam at a distance looks so beautiful and exciting, it’s a wonderful combination of nature .

The environment is serene and amazing!

How to get to Unilorin Dam

From Post office, board a taxi or bus taking you into the University of Ilorin. Alight at the DAM (The DAM is just before the university premises)

Entrance to the DAM

Entrance fee to the DAM facility cost N100 per head, with the option to go on a canoe ride for an additional N100 naira.

Canoe Ride

If you are used to water ways, the canoe might not really freak you, but it’s a wonderful aspect to experience, you can see the dam from the waters, and also checkout the dam waters with a wonderful view.

If you are new to taking a ride on a canoe or boat, this is a good chance to break the record, and experience what it feels like to travel by water.

You also get to stare at the amazing Dam fall right at the upper left side of the dam premise.

Refreshments

The dam also makes available a couple of drinks and snacks for visitors. However, it is advised to visit the dam with your refreshments as items sold for refreshments are limited.

Please Note:

If you visit the dam with your personal bike or car, you can stay till evening to experience sunset.

If you came with a cab, bus or drop, it is advisable to leave the dam before it gets too late, unless you have already booked a pick-up ride to convey you home from the dam premises. (Remember the distance from the university entrance to the dam premises is not what you can easily take a stroll on.)

Other Pictures of the Dam

Nightfall At The Dam

SOURCE : https://kwaraconnect.com/unilorin-dam-kwarastate/

