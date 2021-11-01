A Woman’s Role In Her Husband’s House Is To Increase His Wealth – Pastor Eno Jerry (Photo, Video)
A Nigerian clergywoman, Pastor Eno Jerry, has said that the role of any woman in a man’s life is to help in increase his wealth, IgbereTV reports.
Speaking during a sermon, Pastor Eno said that the least a man should ever be in life should be the way a woman met him. According to her, a woman’s presence should increase a man.
In her words;
”When a woman enters the home of a man, her role is to increase his wealth. Its’s a foolish one that lessens his wealth.
A foolish woman lessens his wealth but a wise woman builds the wealth of her husband through wisdom. So any man you meet, any man you enter into his life, even if you are in a relationship, the least he can ever be is the least you met him”
Watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzWRYT9ENJ4
https://igberetvnews.com/1404919/womans-role-husbands-house-increase-wealth-pastor-eno-jerry-photo-video/