AAU Student Slaps Her Boyfriend As He Proposes To Her In Public (Video, Pix)

A female student of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) has given an unexpected reaction to a public proposal by her boyfriend at their school as she bluntly refused the proposal and dished him a hot slap.

The incident reportedly happened at Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma in Edo state.

The young man could be seen kneeling down with a ring in his finger, asking the girl to marry him.

But she appeared irritated and was obviously in objection of the proposal even though onlookers cheered and urged her to say yes.

The lady was venting and pacing up to the point her boyfriend said he loves her and she responded with a slap on his face.

The video which has now gone viral on social media has sparked a lot of reactions with many complaining about the rampant cases of marriage proposal of late.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ilOUtqqNCY

https://siggy.ng/aau-student-propsoes-to-his-girlfriend-gets-hot-slap-in-return-video/

