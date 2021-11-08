Abdulrasheed Maina: Full List Of Properties, Money Owned Uncovered By EFCC

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has given a close view into the crimes committed by Ex-Pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The anti-graft commission, in a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Monday evening, disclosed that huge sums of Money were discovered in accounts linked to Maina coupled with several choice properties scattered all over Abuja and Dubai.

1. Cash deposits of N300million, N500million and N1.5billion in Two Nigerian Banks accounts

2. Property in Abuja paid for with $1.4 million Cash

3. 50 cars in Dubai

4. Plush Villa in Dubai

5. $2 million property in Jabi, Abuja

6. Colster Logistics, belonging to Maina received inflow of $400,000 in Cash

7. Kangolo Dynamic, another company belonging to Maina with over N500 million found in its account. The company has never carried out any service or contract.

8. Several Choice Properties in America and the United Arab Emirates[i][/i]



https://politicsnigeria.com/50-cars-dubai-villa-properties-money-owned-by-maina-uncovered-by-efcc-full-list/

