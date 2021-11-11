Absence Of Telecommunication Network, Worsening Insecurity – Kastina Lawmaker

Katsina State House of Assembly member, representing Batsari, Constituency, Hon. Jabir Yusuf, has cried out that the shut down of telecommunication networks in the state has made the insecurity situation in the state worse.

Hon Jabir revealed this at the plenary on Wednesday, presided over by the House Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki.

While giving account of how scores of bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons terrorized Batsari town killing not fewer than 11 persons, injuring scores and destroying several properties on Tuesday, Honourable Jabir said, there was need for the executive arm of government to review the existing security measures in the state.

According to him: “This unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday around 7p.m. The bandits came in large number, killed and burnt down many vehicles and motorcycles.

The most worrying part of the incident was that there was no network for the people of Batsari town to relate their plight to the security agencies whenever there is an attack.

“I am hereby appealing to the government to review the security measures in the state, especially the removal of telecom services. This lack of network has worsened the situation.”

The lawmaker further said that the incessant attack has made many people from Batsari town to flee from their houses and businesses to seek refuge in the state capital.

Similarly, the lawmaker representing APC Matazu Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, also noted that on the same ill fated day, the hoodlums also attacked a community in his constituency and abducted five persons.

He, however, suggested that the government should make provision for an alternative means of communication through which security agents could be notified of such development for speedy intervention.

Consequent upon this, the law makers unanimously agreed that there was a need for the state government to review some of the security measures and therefore called on the government to act accordingly.

In the same vein, the law makers directed its standing committee on security to sermon the security agencies in the state for a meeting to find a way out of the lingering insecurity challenges bedeviling the state.



