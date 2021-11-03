Accountant-General’s Office Budgets ₦36m For Fumigation Against Reptiles, Pests

Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, Tuesday, said that his office proposed N36 million in the 2022 budget to combat antelopes, snakes and other reptiles that trouble them.

He also said that his office would incur extra charges in the payment of personnel attached to Nigeria’s foreign missions and embassies which will affect the proposed N410 to $1 dollar exchange rate by the federal government to in the budget to N425 to a dollar.

Idris made the disclosure at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

The office proposed a total of N10.470 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

But identifying N36 million earmarked for fumigation in the budget, the Committee Idris to defend it and offer more explanations, noting that the allocation to the item may be higher.

In his response, Idris explained that the office had other offices in the 36 States of the federation in addition to its zonal offices in the 6 geopolitical zones, the headquarters and a treasury academy in Abuja.

He said that the funds will help them to adequately fumigate especially the academy surrounded by bushes housing antelopes and snakes.

He said: “Cleaning and Fumigation which is proposed at about 36 million, we have offices in all the States of the federation. We have 6 zonal offices. We have our own headquarters.

“We have the federal treasury academy which is an institution with a.lot of bushes. Now, even at an average of one million per annum for fumigating these offices, I think that amount proposed is grossly low.

“The point I am trying to make is that the figure is not high. With 36 offices in all the States of the federation with 6 zonal offices, with our headquarters, with an institution which is bigger than most of the private universities we see with a lot bushes and forest because we occupy an expanse of land with about 70 to 80 hectares with buildings around, with snakes and other reptiles.

There was even a time they were killing antelopes within our premises. They said they thought it was a lion.”

Similarly, the accountant-general also revealed that his office has taken the responsibility of paying foreign attaché which prompted a difference of “N15 to the official exchange rate of N410 to $1.

According to him, that was the reason their budget went up for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. James Faleke had picked holes with the proposal, demanding explanations.

The development caused an exchange between both of them, with the Committee frowning at the proposal, saying the office of the AGF cannot flout the laws of the land.

However, the Committee resolved to invite the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Goodwin Emefiele for more clarifications.

Vanguard News Nigeria

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/2022-accountant-generals-office-budgets-n36m-to-battle-antelopes-snakes/

