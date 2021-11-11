Actress Lilian Afegbai Buys LV Bag Worth N2.6M To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Lilian Afegbai Buys Herself LV bag Worth N2.6M To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has shown off the Louis Vuitton bag she bought as a gift to herself ahead of her 30th birthday, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a video showing her shopping in a store in South Africa.

A store assistant is heard telling her the bag costs 98,500 Rands and Lilim replies, “I’ll take it.”

“Bought for the birthday girl,” she wrote.

She also shared a clip of the wads of cash she paid for the bag and wrote: “Just for one bag.”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GsaudNyOBM

https://igberetvnews.com/1405735/lilian-afegbai-buys-lv-bag-worth-n2-6m-celebrate-30th-birthday-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...