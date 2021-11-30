Actress Ruby Ojiakor Hits The Street On Barefoot To Celebrate 1 Million IG Followers

Actress Ruby Ojiakor Hit The Street On A Barefoot As She Celebrates 1Million IG Followers (Photos, Video)
Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor couldn’t control her joy as she marched the streets on her bare foot to celebrate having 1 Million followers on her Instagram account, IgbereTV reports.
She shared video of her celebration moment with the caption;
“Pls don’t expect me to be normal today” because it can’t even be possible”
Who deyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?? ?? ?? ? ??
Tell ur friends to follow up dis page now” cuz I must set everywhere on fire today
Airtime must Flow” like River Niger” everybody get set”
Thank You everyone
Thank You Jesus
Help me tell @instagram @instagram @instagram to verify dis page now Asap” or……………………….”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CW5P_EWAueq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
See video below.