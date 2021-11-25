Adamawa Politician Allegedly Awards ₦1000 Scholarship To His Constituents (Photos)

A politician in Adamawa state has been dragged online after he allegedly awarded 1,000 Naira scholarship to his constituents.

Pictures of the politician presenting N1000 notes to some recipients said to be students of FCE, Yola, is currently making rounds on social media.

Although, it’s unclear if the paltry sum is for ‘scholarship’, reports shared online by Adamawa indigenes claim that it is.

This has generated mixed reactions online as netizens question how the meagre amount would subsidize the students’ education.

See some comments below.

[I]@badmusgbenga01 wrote, “How will I tell my Oyinbo friend in the UK that a member of representatives awarded 2 dollars scholarship. This country is gone￼￼￼”

@broda_henry wrote, “What’s all this nons*nse sef? Oga politician what can 1k do for you? That you’re giving to someone’s child as an award for academic excellence?? God forb*d! ￼”

@nehi_turna wrote, “I no understand ￼ Na transport money be that or what?”

kaimajennifer wrote, “1000 naira na scholarship?￼￼￼abeg how many days school fee be that?”[/I]

