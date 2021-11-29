Adegboruwa To Keyamo: EndSARS Panels Are Legal, Set Up By The FG Through NEC

https://www.nairaland.com/6872269/festus-keyamo-lagos-judicial-panel

THE LEGALITY OF #EndSARS PANELS

The Federal Government has recently mooted the idea that all the Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by the various States across the Federation, especially that of Lagos State, are illegal.

It has never been part of our legal system in Nigeria, for a plaintiff who approached the court in the first instance, to turn around to challenge the legality or jurisdiction of the court.

The #EndSARS Panels were set up at the behest of the Federal Government, through the National Economic Council. In the case of the Lagos Panel, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Army, voluntarily submitted itself to the jurisdiction of the Panel, the Federal Government called witnesses, it tendered documents and it made very lengthy presentations.

A party cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time. Thus, a party who initiated a process and willingly and actively participated in that process, cannot turn around, after judgment, to plead illegality or absence of jurisdiction, simply because the outcome is unfavorable. We must strengthen our institutions to make them work.

While we all await the White Paper from the Lagos State Government, it is important for Government to build trust in the people in all its dealings and utterances.

God bless Nigeria.



Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

29/11/2021

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...