Advise Needed On How To Make My Free Days Accountable

I have a little business I am doing presently and it requires only two days in a week, Monday and Thursday.

I have the remaining five days of the week free to myself, please I need your candid advice, what part time business or job I can be doing for the remaining five days of the week to make it countable? I am also open to learning new skills.

Your advice can go a long way in changing my life for good.

I reside in ibadan

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...