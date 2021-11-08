I have a little business I am doing presently and it requires only two days in a week, Monday and Thursday.
I have the remaining five days of the week free to myself, please I need your candid advice, what part time business or job I can be doing for the remaining five days of the week to make it countable? I am also open to learning new skills.
Your advice can go a long way in changing my life for good.
I reside in ibadan
Advise Needed On How To Make My Free Days Accountable
