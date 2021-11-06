Aggrieved policemen staged a protest at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

The officers deployed for the election had lamented over the non-payment of their feeding allowance.

The aggrieved policemen, said to be operatives of the Ondo Police Command, are currently on election duty in Anambra.

They had lamented that their N5,000 allowance was not released.

According to an electoral observer, one of the aggrieved officers disconnected the generator meant to power the collation center, an action that could have disrupted the exercise but the generator was later returned to its position.

Earlier on Saturday, a policeman on election duty had complained of hunger, saying there was no provision for feeding.

When a team of journalists, including our correspondent, met with frank Mba, force spokesman, a few hours ago, he said the Inspector-General of Police, had ordered a compilation of the list of officers who were yet to be paid.

According to Mba, the IGP blamed the situation on “clerical mistake”.

He said while more than 30,000 officers were deployed for the election, more than 29,000 of them had been paid.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-aggrieved-policemen-attempt-to-disrupt-anambra-collation-over-feeding-allowance

