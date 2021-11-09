Air Vice Marshal M.M. Maisaka (Rtd) Assassinated In Kaduna

Gunmen Kill Retired Airforce General In Kaduna

A former director, medical training operation, at the Defence headquarters, Air Vice Marshal M. M. Maisaka (Rtd) was killed by gunmen at his residence in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the deceased was killed alongside his orderly on Monday night when the assassins stormed his residence and killed them .

The news of their death was made known by one of the General’s son who sent a message on the social media on Tuesday saying, “Innalillahi wa innailaihir raijun…pls say a prayer for my Dad (Air vice marshal maisaka). He was assassinated at his residence yesterday (Monday) alongside his orderly.”

It was gathered that the late Airforce General was one of the finest neurologists in the country before he took ill sometimes ago, and travelled to India to seek for medical attention before returning to the country two months ago.

A family source who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that his killing might not be unconnected with the ongoing banditry in the country where he was seen in his community as a shield.

‘Yes you know our community has been subjected to series of attacks by the bandits. But while he was alive he tried his best to thwart their onslaught on several occasions. They were not happy, source added

Reports revealed that a threat message was sent to him about two weeks ago, and the content of the message revealed that he was going to be killed Monday night.

It was learnt the threat message was reported to the police and other security operatives.

As at the time of filing the report, the Police or the security agencies are yet to come out with a statement.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-kill-retired-airforce-general-in-kaduna/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...