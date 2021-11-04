Ajax, Bayern, Juventus & Liverpool Already Through To The UCL Last 16!

Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed top spot in Group B with two games to spare thanks to a 2-0 win over an Atletico Madrid side who were reduced to 10 men in the first half on Wednesday.

The other English sides still have some work to join them, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United yet to confirm their passage to the knockouts.

So who is already qualified – and when will we know who faces who in the first knockout round of this year’s Champions League? Read on to find out…

Group A

Fixtures: Leipzig (0 points) vs Paris (7), Manchester City (6) vs Club Brugge (4)

• Leipzig will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Paris, or if they draw and City beat Club Brugge, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Group B

Fixtures: AC Milan (0) vs Porto (4), Liverpool (9) vs Atlético (4)

• Liverpool has qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Atlético, or if they draw and Porto do not beat Milan. Liverpool will be confirmed in first place if they win and Porto do not.

• Milan will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Porto, or if they draw and Atlético beat Liverpool. Milan will be confirmed in fourth place, and out of contention for a UEFA Europa League berth, if they lose and Atlético win.

Group C

Fixtures: Dortmund (6) vs Ajax (9), Sporting CP (3) vs Beşiktaş (0)

• Ajax has qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Dortmund, or if they draw and Sporting do not beat Beşiktaş. Ajax will be confirmed in first place if they win and Sporting do not.

• Beşiktaş will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Sporting, or if they draw and Dortmund do not lose to Ajax. Beşiktaş will be confirmed in fourth place, and out of contention for a UEFA Europa League berth, if they lose and Dortmund do not.

Group D

Fixtures: Sheriff (6) vs Inter (4), Real Madrid (6) vs Shakhtar (1)

• Shakhtar will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Madrid and Sheriff beat Inter, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Who has qualified for the last-16?

Liverpool

Ajax

Bayern

Juventus

OUT UCL

Leipzig

Besiktas

Malmö

When is the draw for the last-16?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 13.

How does the draw work?

The eight group winners will be seeded and drawn against the eight group runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country.

The group winners will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The last-16 ties will be split across different weeks, with the first legs taking place on 15-16 February and 22-23 February.

The second legs are then on 8-9 March and 15-16 March.

Like this: Like Loading...