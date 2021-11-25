Akwa Ibom Is Building First Cable Bridge In South-South Nigeria (Photos)

Beautiful site to behold, no longer Ekpene Ukpa narrow bridge – the death trap. Now the dual carriage Ekpene Ukpa, Cable Bridge at 90percent completion

Kudos Gov Udom Emmanuel

Congrats Etinan LG A Akwa Ibom state

