Al Kuwait SC Terminate Mikel’s Contract

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi is now a free agent following the cancellation of his contract by Al Kuwait SC, reports Completesports.com.

The club announced Mikel’s departure via the social media on Thursday night.

“Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Mikel Obi,”reads a statement on the club’s Intagram page.

The 34-year-old linked up with the Brigadiers in July after severing ties with Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City.

He left Al Kuwait SC just four months after joining and without making a league appearance for the club.

The midfielder however featured for the club in the AFC Cup.

He previously played for Chelsea, Tiajin Teda, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor and Stoke City.



