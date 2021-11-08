Amara Iwuayanwu Reinstated As Deputy Speaker Of Imo House Of Assembly

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Hon. Amara Iwuayanwu has been reinstated to his position on Monday.

This development is coming shortly after the speaker, Paul Emeziem was impeached under tight security.

The impeached Speaker has been replaced with Hon. Kennedy Ibe. 19 out of the 27 lawmakers signed the impeachment papers. This development comes barely two weeks after Lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly impeached its Speaker, Abok Ayuba.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that members of the Imo State House of Assembly had impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, during a plenary session on November 2, 2021.

However, on November 8th, the deputy speaker was swiftly re-instated after the removal of Emeziem.



