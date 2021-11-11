Amuneke, Akpoborie, Ekong, Others To Be Honoured At Ajegunle Football And Sports

The inaugural Ajegunle Football And Sports Golden Awards will hold on December 4, 2021 at the prestigious Abayomi Hall at the Orege area of Ajegunle, the organisers – Kobis Global Multidimensional Projects Limited, has informed.

In order to celebrate the exceptional contributions and accomplishments of those who have inspired and/or brought recognition to Ajegunle Town through sport, Kobis Global Multidimensional Projects Limited is set to host the maiden edition of it’s Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Awards to honour their heroes past and present.

The history of Sports especially football in Nigeria can never be complete without the mention of Ajegunle, a ghetto Town in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA of Lagos State where many Nigerian legends of various sports emerged from and attained prominence.

According to the organisers, the maiden Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Awards will honour a deserving 22 award recipients. And already confirmed as press time include some former Nigeria senior and youth international of Ajejunle extraction, namely; Emmanuel Amuneke, Jonathan Akpoborie, Ikpe Ekong, Ifeanyi Udeze, Monday Odiaka, Peter Nieketien and Tarila Okorowanta.

Others who will also be decorated on December 4 are Edema Benson, Alfred Poto, Gabriel Okolosi, Ambrose Duru

Samson Ajighevi, Tony Donwa, Stephen Obarowei, Mathias Enebeli and Felix Amatere

The Chief Executive Officer of Kobis Global, Prince Ogaga Wowo, says the awards event is a necessity and long overdue.

“The Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Award is conceived out of a long overdue imperative to properly recognize and immortalize the heroics and immense contributions of our indigenous sports personalities, who have distinguished themselves and variously contributed towards sports development and the “AJ Brand” both locally and internationally,” Wowo stated.

This award is also in celebration of our very rich football and sports heritage in reviving the traditional AJ creed of excellence, education, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, community, service, peaceful coexistence, and unity through sports – with the aim of stimulating and attracting vital investments from within and outside into the Agegunle sporting economy.”

On the consistency of the Ajegunle Football And Sports Golden Awards as the years go by, Prince Ogaga Wowo who is also the proprietor of Kobis global football Club assures that it is not going to be a one-off event.

“This Ajegunle Football And Sports Golden Awards is going to be a biannual event so that we can have enough time to gather enough information and proof of contributions, influence and positive impact nominated awardees have achieved,” he said.

As seen in almost all awards nights across the globe, the Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Awards will feature musical entertainments as well.

Prince Wowo added: “Special performances from A-list artists in Ajegunle like Oritse Femi and the likes will be on stage to perform and adore the celebrated sports Veterans.”

“The award is going to be an all black tie event. Its going to be filled with class and glamour and executives from Lagos State Football Association and Nigeria Football Federation will grace the awards night,” the Delta State born added.

“This awards shall progressively capture all eras and facets of Ajegunle sports, including the athletes, coaches, sports media, administrators, club proprietors, mentors, and public / private sector investors; with awardees selected strictly on merit by a board of distinguished independent selectors,”

Prince Wowo who also sponsors the annual Kobis Global football talent hunt football tournament concluded.

Meanwhile, one of the legends out of Ajegunle, former Nigeria International and one who won a case against Italian FA on foreign players playing in Serie C League in 2000 known as ‘Ekong’s Rule’, Prince Ikpe Ekong, is happy with the Ajegunle Awards.

https://www.completesports.com/amuneke-akpoborie-ekong-19-others-to-be-honoured-at-1st-ajegunle-football-and-sports-golden-awards/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...