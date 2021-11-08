Anambra 2021: INEC Reschedules Voting In Ihiala Local Government Area

The supplementary election scheduled to hold in Ihiala local government in Anambra state has been rescheduled to hold from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday, 9th November 2021, IgbereTV reports.
The election had earlier been slated to hold from 8.30am to 2pm.
INEC had declared the state governorship election inconclusive following the inability of electoral officers to conduct elections across the local government due to security challenges during the Saturday election.
