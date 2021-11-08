Anambra: APGA Extends Lead As INEC Announce Orumba North LGA Result

Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliace (APGA) has been declared winner of the controversial Orumba North Local Government Area.
The collation had been put on hold as a result of inconsistencies at the LGA.
But after a series of meeting on Sunday, the results were considered and it went to APGA, putting Soludo ahead in 18 of the 20 LGAs where the election held.
Ihiala is the only LGA where there was no voting.
Orumba North LGA
Registered Voters— 93,608
Accredited Voters — 11,977
APC— 2,672
APGA— 4,787
PDP— 1,847
Total Valid Votes— 10,571
Rejected Votes— 568
Total Votes Cast— 11,139
