Anambra: APGA Extends Lead As INEC Announce Orumba North LGA Result

Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliace (APGA) has been declared winner of the controversial Orumba North Local Government Area.

The collation had been put on hold as a result of inconsistencies at the LGA.

But after a series of meeting on Sunday, the results were considered and it went to APGA, putting Soludo ahead in 18 of the 20 LGAs where the election held.

Ihiala is the only LGA where there was no voting.

Orumba North LGA

Registered Voters— 93,608

Accredited Voters — 11,977

APC— 2,672

APGA— 4,787

PDP— 1,847

Total Valid Votes— 10,571

Rejected Votes— 568

Total Votes Cast— 11,139

