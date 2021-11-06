Anambra Deputy Governor Committed An Electoral Offence By Revealing His Vote (Pix)

According to Section-125, Subsections-3b & 4 of the Electoral Act (2010 – As Amended), he is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N100,000.00, or to imprisonment for a term of 6 months, or both…..

..

Section 125: (Requirement of Secrecy in Voting)

(1) Every person in attendance at a polling unit including every officer charged with the conduct of an election and his or her assistants and every polling agent and candidate in attendance at a polling station or at the collation centre, as the case may be, shall main tain and aid in maintaining the secrecy of the voting.

(2) No person in attendance at a polling booth under this section shall, except for some purpose authorized by law, communicate to any person information as to the name or number on the register of any voter who has or has not voted at the place of voting.

(3) No person shall-

(a) interfere with a voter casting his vote, or by any other means obtain or attempt to obtain in a polling unit, information as to the candidate for whom a voter in that place is about to vote for or has voted for; or

(b) communicate at any time to any other person information obtained in a polling unit as to the candidate to whom a voter is about to vote or has voted for.

(4) Any person acting contrary to the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N100,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...