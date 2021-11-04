Anambra Election: ₦400 & A Can Of Malt Given To Voters (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A viral video shows the moment a large number of electorates in Anambra state collecting ₦400 and a can of malt from party officials ahead of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8cfMIjN20k

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: