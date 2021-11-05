Anambra Election: AAC Candidate, Chidozie Nwankwo Steps Down, Backs PDP’s Ozigbo

Momentum continues to build for Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s Anambra governorship election as Chidozie Nwankwo, the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), steps down from the race and endorses Ozigbo.

This high profile endorsement comes an eve to the November 6 election and is significant for being the only one of such endorsements in this campaign season.

With this move, Dr Nwankwo pledged the support of his entire campaign organisation, that of his Kingdom Care Foundation, and his Pentecostal groups to Mr Ozigbo and prayed for the success of the respected business leader at the election.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 5, 2021, Nwankwo urged his structures and supporters to offer the same support he received to Ozigbo.

“After due consultations with top aides, friends and family, we do hereby endorse the best candidate in this contest, Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo of the PDP, to win the governorship election,” the statement read.

“Consequent upon above, we hereby collapse our campaign structures, the Kingdom Care Foundation structure and all the Pentecostal structures supporting our candidacy in this election to support the election of Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP.”

Just yesterday, the Labour Party pledged its support for Ozigbo and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aguata Local Government Area decamped and joined the PDP, pledging their support for Ozigbo, “the leader who will take Anambra to the promised land”.

The VCO Campaign Organisation, when contacted for a response, confirmed that the two men had spoken on the phone and that Ozigbo was grateful for the endorsement.

Valentine Ozigbo is a multiple-award-winning global CEO whose rise in Nigerian politics has captured the imagination of Nigerians. His Ka Anambra Chawapu message ignited a political movement that has been labelled “the most significant in the South East”.



https://independent.ng/breaking-aac-candidate-steps-down-for-ozigbo/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Nwankwo defected from the APC to the AAC.

