Anambra Election: AAC Candidate, Dr Nwankwo Denies Stepping Down For PDP (Photo)

Disregard the fake news.

DR.CHIDOZIE NWANKWO CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION

Date: 5th Nov., 2021.

URGENT NOTICE

It has come to our notice the news making the rounds that Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, the AAC Candidate and his structures have joined PDP. This is not only false but ridiculous.

The reading public and our numerous supporters are by this notice asked to come out enmasse and vote for AAC and Dr Chidozie Nwankwo.

Kindly ignore such news as Dr Chidozie Nwankwo is poised and very ready for the victory at the pools tomorrow.

Come out and let’s make a new Anambra State Possible with Dr Chidozie Nwankwo. Other details will come soonest.

Dr Chinedu Ifeakor

Dr Chidozie Nwankwo Campaign Organization

