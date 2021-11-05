Anambra Election: Adamu Garba React As PDP Share ₦400 And Malt

Former APC presidential candidate, Hon Adamu Garba has politican begin to buy voge with #400 and can malt

Adamu Garba share this on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

Anambra’s State Election Preparation in progress. N400 and a can of malt. Poverty at its peak. Selling your conscience for a can of malt and 400 naira.

This is a challenge to me and you, either we change the status quo or we remain as an election stock value for exchange with a can of malt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nWsh-M7OGc

Source https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10224788221268556&id=1103719094&sfnsn=scwspwa

