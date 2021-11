VICTOR UMEH EJECTED FROM IHIALA HQ

Victor Umeh, a chieftain of APGA who arrived at the LGA headquarters with other party members, was turned back by the GOC, 82 Division.

“You are not supposed to be here,” the GOC screamed at Umeh who insisted that he was there “to ensure things go well”.

https://www.facebook.com/282962855212714/posts/2079348365574145/

