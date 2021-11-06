Anambra Election: Deputy Governor Fails To Win Polling Unit For APC, Loses To APGA

Nkem Okeke the deputy governor of Anambra State failed to win his polling unit for his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Mr Okeke who recently defected from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to the (APC) lost his polling unit to his former party.
He scored 61 votes losing to candidate Charles Soludo who polled 82 votes. Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed behind the former central bank governor with four votes out of the 150 total votes at PU005 Umueze Awovu Hall, Enugu-Ukwu Ward III, Njikoka LGA.
His principal, Mr Obiano, Soludo, Ozigbo and Andy Uba of the APC all won their polling units for their party.
Source: https://todaypoliticsng.com/breaking-anambradecides2021-deputy-gov-fails-to-win-own-polling-unit-for-apc-loses-to-apga/
fergie001:
NJIKOKA LGA, ENUGU-UKWU WARD III has 10 Polling Units…..
10 Polling Units:
OSILI P/S I (PU 001)
APC 40
APGA 130
PDP 10
OSILI P/S II (PU 002)
APC 29
APGA 72
PDP 08
OBEAGU OSILI HALL 1 (PU 003)
APC 34
APGA 34
PDP 01
OBEAGU OSILI HALL II (PU 004)
APC 25
APGA 21
PDP 03
UMUEZU AWOVU HALL (PU 005) DEP-GOV’S PU
APC 61
APGA 82
PDP 04
ORABUIKE P/S (PU 006)
APC 43
APGA 111
PDP 16
UMUATULU VILLAGE SQUARE (PU 007)
APC 51
APGA 50
PDP 20
ETITI AWOVU VILLAGE (PU 008)
APC 24
APGA 67
PDP 13
OBEAGU URUKPALEKE (PU 009)
APC 32
APGA 77
PDP 09
OBU-NWANDU AMOVU SQUARE
Awaiting results