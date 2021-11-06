Anambra Election: Deputy Governor Fails To Win Polling Unit For APC, Loses To APGA

Nkem Okeke the deputy governor of Anambra State failed to win his polling unit for his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Okeke who recently defected from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to the (APC) lost his polling unit to his former party.

He scored 61 votes losing to candidate Charles Soludo who polled 82 votes. Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed behind the former central bank governor with four votes out of the 150 total votes at PU005 Umueze Awovu Hall, Enugu-Ukwu Ward III, Njikoka LGA.

His principal, Mr Obiano, Soludo, Ozigbo and Andy Uba of the APC all won their polling units for their party.



Source: https://todaypoliticsng.com/breaking-anambradecides2021-deputy-gov-fails-to-win-own-polling-unit-for-apc-loses-to-apga/

fergie001:

NJIKOKA LGA, ENUGU-UKWU WARD III has 10 Polling Units…..

10 Polling Units:

OSILI P/S I (PU 001)

APC 40

APGA 130

PDP 10

OSILI P/S II (PU 002)

APC 29

APGA 72

PDP 08

OBEAGU OSILI HALL 1 (PU 003)

APC 34

APGA 34

PDP 01

OBEAGU OSILI HALL II (PU 004)

APC 25

APGA 21

PDP 03

UMUEZU AWOVU HALL (PU 005) DEP-GOV’S PU

APC 61

APGA 82

PDP 04

ORABUIKE P/S (PU 006)

APC 43

APGA 111

PDP 16

UMUATULU VILLAGE SQUARE (PU 007)

APC 51

APGA 50

PDP 20

ETITI AWOVU VILLAGE (PU 008)

APC 24

APGA 67

PDP 13

OBEAGU URUKPALEKE (PU 009)

APC 32

APGA 77

PDP 09

OBU-NWANDU AMOVU SQUARE

Awaiting results

