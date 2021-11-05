Anambra Election: DIG, AIG Resign, Redeployed

A Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) deployed to Anambra State for Saturday’s governorship election have resigned from the assignment.

The two senior Police Officers have been redeployed by the Inspector General of Police Baba Alkali but no reason was given for their action.

But the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, said nobody resigned.

She said only DIG Egbunike was sent to another important assignment

She described as untrue the reports making the rounds that another AIG also left, adding that the media should shun fake news at all times

The Nation gathered in Awka that they resigned based on alleged underground moves by some politicians to compromise them.

A source said: “We learnt they were being disturbed by some of the political parties to work for them and some of these officers want their integrity intact and they decided to leave the assignment.

But the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room on the November 6 governorship election expressed worry over the incessant deployment of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

The group was reacting to Friday’s unannounced removal of Deputy Inspector General, Joseph Egbunike as head of the special police team providing security to the State.

Addressing reporters in Awka, Convener,

Ene Obi said the State had had six Commissioners of Police in six months, wondering what could be responsible for the development.

She said: “This State has been a bit notorious in terms of Police deployment. I remember we were on the ground a month ago when we had a meeting with the security agencies.

“We just finished speaking with the CP who had been around less than 2months and around 8.30 pm, he was removed before the close of the meeting.

“There has been six CPs in Anambra State in 6 months. What is going on is only the AIG and IGP that can tell us why they’re deploying and redeploying at this last minute.

“This same DIG that addressed us yesterday is ironically from this state, we don’t really know what is going on.”

According to Obi, the Situation Room would work with her over 70 partners and networks to observe the election and receive reports from across the 21 local government areas of the State.

Situation Room is counting on the assurances of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force that they are fully prepared for the election, with INEC assuring that logistics and deployment are fully under its control and the Police assuring that it will keep the security situation under check,” she added.

On the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), Obi said, “Our reports indicate a seamless distribution process at the various centers, although the distribution started late due to late arrival of the PVC.

“Obviously, some persons may be disenfranchised if they were not able to move out today. But I don’t think INEC will deliberately want to disenfranchise people. They just have to be held accountable for late arrival of the PVCs.

“I believe the reason for the public holiday by the government is to enable the workers to collect their cards. But we’ve not heard of any incident of confrontation in any of the centers.

Obi further added that the sensitive materials were duly escorted to their various destinations by security agencies.

“Both the police and INEC have promised to deliver on their mandate and we must hold them by their words. We’ll continue to monitor them,” she noted.

She listed the areas of monitoring to include early distribution and deployment of personnel and materials, the timely opening of poll, adherence to COVID-19 Protocols on Election day.

“Other areas of monitoring include knowledge of election procedures by INEC ad hoc staff, voting procedures particularly the efficacy of the new Bi-modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS), the transmission of polling units results and transparent collation process,” she added.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/anambra-poll-dig-aig-resign-redeployed/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...