Anambra Election: Igbokwe Wails Over APC’s Failure, Says Igbos Will Remain Onlookers

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has reacted to the performance of his party in the inconclusive gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The Special Adviser for Drainage & Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the outcome of the governorship election where candidate Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is coasting to victory indicates that the Igbo people have resolved to remain onlookers at the national political scene.

Andy Uba of the APC came third trailing behind Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to results from 20 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body while declaring the race inconclusive said it will conduct a supplementary election in Ihiala LGA where election was said to have not taken place.

While wailing, the APC communication strategist said people from the South-East geo-political zone will continue to remain onlookers because what is holding them from joining national politics is extremely strong.

Mr Igbokwe wailed on his Facebook page Sunday night:

[quote]I HAD THOUGHT THAT IGBO WILL MOVE BEYOND ETHNIC POLITICS AND WORK TO CONNECT TO THE CENTER TO MEET OTHER NIGERIANS BUT ife ji Ndigbo jisi ha ike, WE WILL CONTINUE TO BE ONLOOKERS.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4411258928922575&id=100001155348708

Source: https://todaypoliticsng.com/anambradecides2021-igbokwe-wails-over-apcs-failure-says-igbos-will-remain-onlookers/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...