Anambra Election: INEC Begins Distribution Of Sensitive Materials To 21 LGAs (Photos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for next Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra to the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The INEC team, led by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information, Voter Education and Publicity Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, are currently in the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) distributing the materials to the LGAs.



