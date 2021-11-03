Anambra Election: INEC Chairman & IG Of Police Meet Stakeholders In Awka (Pictures)

INEC Chairman, IG Of Police, Other Top Security Operatives In Anambra For Election Stakeholders Meeting.

By Valentine Mbadugha and Joseph Egbeocha (ABS News)

The Independent National Election is today holding a stakeholders meeting ahead of Saturday’s November sixth governorship election in Anambra.

The meeting currently holding at Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka the Anambra State Capital, attracted major key players in the election including the INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Supervising National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, top security agencies in the state and beyond including the Army and Navy, the civil society groups as well leaders of different political parties.

Candidates of different political parties including the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, that of People’s Democratic Party, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the Zenith Labour Party candidate, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, that of the All Progressives Congress are also present at the meeting.

The meeting is to brainstorm on the best approach to achieve a peaceful, free, fair and credible election in Anambra state come November sixth.

The INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu in his address maintained that the choice of the next governor of Anambra State is entirely in the hands of the Anambra eligible voters as the commission is well prepared to set a good record using Anambra governorship election.

He warned those that would attempt to compromise the election process to have a rethink noting that anyone caught in such act will be dealt with accordingly.

He further appealed to political parties and their candidates to conduct their campaigns within the provisions of the law.

The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba pointed that the police and other security agencies are well aware of the threat by some elements to disrupt the election and assured of adequate security.

He maintained that the police has deployed over 34,000 of it’s personal which wll to secure the law abiding citizens which will be complemented by the military, civil defense and other security agencies urging Ndi Anambra to ensure they take part in the election without fear.

