Anambra Election: INEC Official Absconds With Over 40 Result Sheets

A Supervisory Presiding Officer in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Anambra State has absconded with 42 result sheets.

Dr. Gabriel Odor, Collation Officer of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, announced this at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka, the state capital, during the final collation of results on Sunday.

Odor, who is a lecturer at the University of Calabar, said because of the development, elections could not hold in the affected areas.

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), won in Idemili South.

He polled a total of 2,312 votes to defeat Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 2,016 votes and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 1,039 votes.

The final collation is ongoing.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-inec-official-absconds-with-over-40-result-sheets

