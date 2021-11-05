Anambra Election: IPOB Cancels Sit At Home Order

The proscribed group had threatened to lock down the region from November 5.

Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson, on Thursday, said the sit-at-home order has been cancelled to allow people in Anambra to participate in the governorship election on Saturday.

“The people of Anambra State should go out en masse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November, 20121, and accordingly, choose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents,” he said.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-ipob-cancels-sit-at-home-order-in-south-east/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...