Anambra Election Must Hold, Our Representatives Ready To Assist – MASSOB

THE Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has declared support for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

This was contained in a communique signed by the group’s leader and Director of Information Uchenna Madu and Edeson Samuel, respectively, in Enugu, on Monday.

The group warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against manipulating the outcome of the poll.

According to the communique, the decision to support the conduct of the poll was taken after a stakeholders meeting.

The communiqué titled, ‘Anambra election must hold,’ partly read, “Having studied the political, economic, religious and social implications of not having a credible election in Anambra State and the political mourning that may erupt by imposing a non-representative of Ndi Anambra as their governor, MASSOB declares that the Anambra governorship election slated on November 6, 2021 will hold as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

That the Anambra State governorship election must be peaceful and, credible as MASSOB has issued instructions to our 21 LGA coordinators, three senatorial zonal leaders, 310 provincial administrators and all MASSOB security personnel to assist in effecting a peaceful and credible election in Anambra State.”



https://punchng.com/saturday-poll-must-hold-our-representatives-ready-to-assist-massob/?amp

