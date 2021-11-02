Anambra Election Must Hold, Those Who Attacked Odili’s Home In Our Net – IGP

says Abba Kyari has not resumed work

Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Mr Usman Akali Baba, has vowed that the Police and other sister agencies would see to the success of Saturday election in Anambra.

The IGP, also refuted the news making the round in the social media that former Commander IGP’S Intelligence Response Squad (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari ,had resumed duty, saying that Kyari remains suspended.

The IG who was speaking yesterday in Lagos , during 2021 Capacity Building Workshop with the Theme: Internal security operations in a democratic dispensation, organized by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokomo, said he was affirmative that Anambra Election would be successful.

He said:” People should go out and exercise their franchise. We have provided two types of security in Anambra State. One,we are policing the election process to making sure that citizens excercise their franchise without molestation. Two, we are checkmating the activities of criminal elements like the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other criminal elements, who don’t want people to excercise their rights. I advise the citizens to go out and excercise their franchise as adequate security has been provided for them. I am very worried about the situation in Anambra, we are doing our best even though we need improvement”.

The IGP who cleared the air on whether suspended DCP Abba Kyari, has resumed work, said:” Kyari has not resumed . That is what I can say, he has not resumed.

On the raid on the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili, he said the perpetrators have been arrested while the case was still being investigated to know their motives:” I had taken my time not to speak quickly, because I want to appreciate the situation so if I speak, I should be able to give Nigerians the the real thing that happened. For now, and to the best of my knowledge, we have been able to arrest the perpetrators and we are investigating”.

The IGP also confirmed the attack by bandits on University of Abuja, saying the six students were abducted, adding that the Force was after the bandits ,” we are after the bandits and we are going to rescue those who were abducted.Six persons were abducted and we are going to rescue them”.

Akali who spoke on the importance of the workshop said the importance can not be overemphasized as it was aimed at collaboration and synergy among the security agencies,” It is all about synergy,collaboration and cooperations among the security agencies. I thank AIG Kokumo,for this wonderful initiative. We will hear from resource persons; learn more from them and apply what we gathered to our day to day job of policing .

Ogu State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who declared the two-day workshop open, said the laudable initiative of AIG Kokumo, was one of the best things that had happened to the two States of Lagos and Ogun,whose security agencies would benefit from the workshop,” the AIG has succeeded in bringing together the whole security agencies , including the police,Army , Navy, other paramilitary agencies and state approved security agencies. It will make up for more effective and efficient law enforcement agents.

” Security is not only arming security agencies with weapons, it goes beyond that. We need to engage our children and take them away from crime ,drugs cultism and other vices.We need to educate our youths and this will decrease the problems of insecurity in the country.”

His Lagos State Counterpart,Mr Babajide San-wolu, said the state would continue to assist the Force and other sister agencies through the State Security Trust Funds for effective policing of the State .

San-wolu,who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Folashade Jaji ,said the workshop was apt as the country was facing serious security challenges .

Earlier, AIG Kokumo, said his reason for the initiative was borne out the current security challenges which needed serious inter agency cooperation and collaboration to tackle .



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/anambra-election-must-hold-perpetrators-who-attacked-odilis-home-in-our-net-igp/

